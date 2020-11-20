New Yorkers React After Gov. Cuomo Is Awarded International Emmy Award

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is currently hawking his book about his wonderful leadership skills during the coronavirus outbreak in the Empire State. Wonderful leadership that has ended with thousands of fatalities, including a shocking number of deaths in the state's nursing homes. The Cuomo administration told us there were over 6,000 nursing home fatalities, but we still don't have the final data on that.

But, the International Emmy Awards are giving the governor an Emmy, citing his "masterful use of TV" to inform folks in a series of coronavirus briefings.

Gov Andrew M Cuomo of NY will receive the International Emmy Founders Award in recognition of his leadership during the Covid19 pandemic & his masterful use of TV to inform & calm people around the world. The Emmy will be presented to @NYGovCuomo on Nov 23 https://t.co/dwKIImwYNV pic.twitter.com/1mKkmg6FKW — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 20, 2020

"The governor's 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines and stories of success and failure," International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner explained. "People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back."

The governor is getting an Emmy because he turned his press briefings into television shows? Yeah, we're confused too.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, who herself lost loved ones to COVID in nursing homes this year, has helped expose Cuomo's dangerous decision to force nursing home facilities to accept recovering COVID patients. He imposed the mandate back in March, but the Cuomo administration insists it did not play a significant factor in the death rate. Dean wasn't totally opposed to Cuomo's award, but only if the ceremony adds an in memoriam section.

I wonder if the @TheEmmys will add an extra in memoriam section after they give @NYGovCuomo his award remembering all the seniors who died thanks to his amazing leadership skills. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 20, 2020

She wasn't alone in trying to pick her jaw up off the floor.

This award makes sense because Cuomo isn't actually a competent, empathic Governor -- he just plays one on TV. https://t.co/pLtQMPTYSY — Max Berger (@maxberger) November 20, 2020

And the Emmy for botching the coronavirus response and killing granny in the nursing home goes to New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo. https://t.co/0wwzDqkjHz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 20, 2020

Cuomo also showed just what a "leader" he was this week when he lectured and sparred with reporters during a press conference about the rise in COVID cases. He said that schools would be closing across the state, but when reporters pressed him for more information, he ridiculed them. Spectators called it a "shameful performance." He's also threatened to block the upcoming coronavirus vaccine because it was developed under the Trump White House.

Why do New Yorkers keep re-electing this man?