New York
New Yorkers React After Gov. Cuomo Is Awarded International Emmy Award

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 4:30 PM
Source: Kevin P. Coughlin/ Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is currently hawking his book about his wonderful leadership skills during the coronavirus outbreak in the Empire State. Wonderful leadership that has ended with thousands of fatalities, including a shocking number of deaths in the state's nursing homes. The Cuomo administration told us there were over 6,000 nursing home fatalities, but we still don't have the final data on that.

But, the International Emmy Awards are giving the governor an Emmy, citing his "masterful use of TV" to inform folks in a series of coronavirus briefings.

"The governor's 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines and stories of success and failure," International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner explained. "People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back."

The governor is getting an Emmy because he turned his press briefings into television shows? Yeah, we're confused too.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, who herself lost loved ones to COVID in nursing homes this year, has helped expose Cuomo's dangerous decision to force nursing home facilities to accept recovering COVID patients. He imposed the mandate back in March, but the Cuomo administration insists it did not play a significant factor in the death rate. Dean wasn't totally opposed to Cuomo's award, but only if the ceremony adds an in memoriam section.

She wasn't alone in trying to pick her jaw up off the floor.

Cuomo also showed just what a "leader" he was this week when he lectured and sparred with reporters during a press conference about the rise in COVID cases. He said that schools would be closing across the state, but when reporters pressed him for more information, he ridiculed them. Spectators called it a "shameful performance." He's also threatened to block the upcoming coronavirus vaccine because it was developed under the Trump White House.

Why do New Yorkers keep re-electing this man?

