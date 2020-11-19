Donald Trump

CNN's Brian Stelter Scoffs at Networks for Covering Trump Campaign Presser

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 2:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
CNN's Brian Stelter Scoffs at Networks for Covering Trump Campaign Presser

Source: Townhall/Julio Rosas

The Trump campaign gave a spirited press conference on Thursday claiming that they have evidence to prove voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Not only that, but they can demonstrate that President Trump won re-election in a "landslide," according to Trump lawyer Sidney Powell.

They got specific as to what states and which votes they're fighting for.

“I can prove to you that he won Pennsylvania by 300,000 votes," Rudy Giuliani said. "I can prove to you that he won Michigan by probably 50,000 votes."

The lawyers sounded pretty sure of themselves and if they can prove any of the above errors then this will be the biggest scandal in politics in some time. But according to CNN's Brian Stelter, no network should have given Trump's legal team even one second of airtime. He dismissed the lawyers and their arguments as "bull."

And so, that's when former Fox News reporter Adam Housley had to inform Stelter that what he was in fact saying demonstrating was bias, pure and simple.

Others like Townhall contributor Larry Elder had to agree with Housley's assessment.

But it's par for the course for CNN. For the past four years they've dragged their feet on some newsworthy Trump press conferences, including ones that gave us updated information about the fight against COVID-19. The network even skipped over a few historic hearings for Trump nominees.

I'm sure Stelter would refuse to cover Thursday's press conference if it was led by a team of Biden's lawyers instead, right? 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Sidney Powell: Trump Won in a Landslide and We're Going to Prove It
Katie Pavlich
Trump Campaign Lawyers: There is a Pattern of Planned Voter Fraud in Multiple States
Katie Pavlich
Biden's Pick for Deputy Chief of Staff Hawked Beto's AR-15 Confiscation Plan
Julio Rosas
Rep. Banks Plans to Provide 'Conservative Counterprogamming' to the Far-left Agenda as Republican Study Chair
Reagan McCarthy

Republicans Call Out DC Mayor for Discrimination and Allowing Violence Against Trump Supporters
Katie Pavlich
Gov. Noem Reveals the Results of Leaving Her State Open
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular