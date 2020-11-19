CNN's Brian Stelter Scoffs at Networks for Covering Trump Campaign Presser

The Trump campaign gave a spirited press conference on Thursday claiming that they have evidence to prove voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Not only that, but they can demonstrate that President Trump won re-election in a "landslide," according to Trump lawyer Sidney Powell.

They got specific as to what states and which votes they're fighting for.

“I can prove to you that he won Pennsylvania by 300,000 votes," Rudy Giuliani said. "I can prove to you that he won Michigan by probably 50,000 votes."

The lawyers sounded pretty sure of themselves and if they can prove any of the above errors then this will be the biggest scandal in politics in some time. But according to CNN's Brian Stelter, no network should have given Trump's legal team even one second of airtime. He dismissed the lawyers and their arguments as "bull."

Remember all the concerns about whether the networks would air Trump's "I won" speech live? Fox News, Newsmax and OANN are all airing Rudy's "Dems cheated" presser live right now. Full of bull. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 19, 2020

And so, that's when former Fox News reporter Adam Housley had to inform Stelter that what he was in fact saying demonstrating was bias, pure and simple.

Brian rather than dismissing it, why not encourage reporters to investigate what he is presenting? He is an attorney and represents the President. If he's lying and evidence is not true, then rip him. Dismissing it outright from the beginning without looking at any of it is bias. https://t.co/IiAN9v934I — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 19, 2020

Others like Townhall contributor Larry Elder had to agree with Housley's assessment.

Dear @CNN & @MSNBC,



We know you despise @realDonaldTrump and think he lost. But how do you call yourselves "news" and not carry live Team Trump's press conference? @FoxNews did. Guiliani and Sidney Powell outlined the cases filed alleging election interference.



NOT NEWS?!? — Larry Elder (@larryelder) November 19, 2020

But it's par for the course for CNN. For the past four years they've dragged their feet on some newsworthy Trump press conferences, including ones that gave us updated information about the fight against COVID-19. The network even skipped over a few historic hearings for Trump nominees.