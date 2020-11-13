New York

Erie County Sheriff Sounds Off on Gov. Cuomo's Grinch-like Mandates

Posted: Nov 13, 2020 4:00 PM
Erie County Sheriff Sounds Off on Gov. Cuomo's Grinch-like Mandates

Source: Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot got straight to the point on Thursday and told residents to cancel their Thanksgiving plans. It's a similar scene in New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo enforced strict new measures across the state this week after a rise in COVID cases. Starting Friday, bars, restaurants, and gyms must close by 10 p.m., according to the governor’s office. Takeout and delivery is still allowed after 10 p.m., but only for food orders. Worst of all, especially with Thanksgiving just around the corner, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

As you can expect, angry New Yorkers are condemning Cuomo as a Grinch. 

Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard is taking a different approach. On WBEN radio on Friday morning, he said that he has no plans to interrupt families' holidays.

“This national holiday has created longstanding family traditions that are at the heart of America, and these traditions should not be stopped or interrupted by Governor Cuomo’s mandates," Howard said.  “My office will respect the sanctity of your home and traditions, and I encourage you to follow your heart and act responsibly, as well as do what best for your family. On behalf of everyone at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, I want to wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving.”

It's music to our ears to hear this sheriff sound off on the worst governor in the country

