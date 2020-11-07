Rahm Emanuel's Uninspiring Advice for Americans Who Lost Jobs in Retail

Former Obama White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel didn't exactly give Americans much confidence in a potential Biden administration. Democratic nominee Joe Biden was declared the president-elect by several outlets on Saturday after appearing to clinch Pennsylvania. Like Biden, Emanuel decided to take a gloomy approach instead of a cheery one in regards to America's path back from the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump has told us that we are resilient and that we will defeat the virus and bring our economy back. Biden has predicted a "dark winter."

On ABC News with George Stephanopoulos, Emanuel took the same approach and told a large swath of American workers that they may need to get in line for new careers.

"There's going to people at JCPenney and other retail folks, those jobs aren't coming back," he said. "Give them the tools in six months, you're going to become a computer coder. We'll pay for it. And you'll get millions of people to sign up for that. They're not going back to parts of the retail economy and we need to give them a lifeline for this next chapter."

On ABC, Rahm Emanuel literally says a Biden White House should tell people laid off from retail stores like JC Penney to learn to code.



He actually said this. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/xlSnVi7445 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 7, 2020

Emanuel's suggestion as to how a Biden White House would try to "help" unemployed Americans is even more disheartening when you consider how the economy began to rebound in October. We exceeded expectations to add 638,000 jobs and drop the unemployment rate to 6.9 percent. Experts worry that kicking Trump out of office will jeopardize those gains.

