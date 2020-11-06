Georgia

Georgia Is Officially Heading for a Recount

Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 06, 2020 11:10 AM
Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

It's too close to call in Georgia. And so Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger announced in a press conference on Friday that, "with a margin that small there will be a recount."

He pledged to maintain election integrity.

"The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge expectations for the entire country," Raffensperger noted. "The stakes are high, and emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work. We will get it right."

President Trump was leading in Georgia most of the week, but things got interesting on Thursday night. Biden began closing in and is currently leading the president by about 1,000 votes. If Biden does clinch the Peach State, he will be the first Democratic presidential hopeful to do so since 1992.

"In some states there are complaints about monitors not being allowed to watch the count," Raffensperger said. "In Georgia, this process is and will remain open and transparent to monitors."

Georgia officials added that they have not seen widespread voter fraud in the state. But the Trump campaign said Friday morning that they believe that fraud will be found.

