PA Secretary of States Tries (and Fails) to Explain Her Old Anti-Trump Tweets

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar held a news conference on Thursday to tell the press that...they're still working on the vote count. In other words, it wasn't very newsy. President Trump is currently leading Democratic nominee Joe Biden by just over 78,000 votes. Over 320,000 ballots have yet to be counted.

Earlier today, we reported on why we're concerned that Boockvar is not the nonpartisan official we need to oversee the Pennsylvania vote count. Back in 2017, she tweeted that she disrespects President Trump so much that she refuses to even call him president.

Using the title 'President' before the word 'Trump' really demeans the office of the presidency... — Kathy Boockvar (@KathyBoockvar) March 7, 2017

Reporters confronted Boockvar about that controversial message at her presser. Her response did not exactly meet the mark. According to the SOS, the tweet isn't problematic because it came from a personal account and it wasn't meant to be biased.

Oh- great question by “Dennis” a reporter to PA Sec’y of State Kathy Boockvar’s about a 2017 snarky tweet saying President Trump is demeaning the office. Boockvar said it came from a personal account, said she wasn’t biased, & ran from the podium faster than Jackie Joyner-Kersee. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 5, 2020

"When I became Secretary of State I took an oath to protect the Constitution of the United States and the constitution of Pennsylvania...partisan politics have no place in the Department of State or any county elections office," she added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Trump campaign notched a legal victory in their lawsuit challenging their Republican poll watchers’ lack of access to the ballot processing and counting process.