Pennsylvania

PA Secretary of States Tries (and Fails) to Explain Her Old Anti-Trump Tweets

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 05, 2020 6:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
PA Secretary of States Tries (and Fails) to Explain Her Old Anti-Trump Tweets

Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar held a news conference on Thursday to tell the press that...they're still working on the vote count. In other words, it wasn't very newsy. President Trump is currently leading Democratic nominee Joe Biden by just over 78,000 votes. Over 320,000 ballots have yet to be counted.

Earlier today, we reported on why we're concerned that Boockvar is not the nonpartisan official we need to oversee the Pennsylvania vote count. Back in 2017, she tweeted that she disrespects President Trump so much that she refuses to even call him president.

Reporters confronted Boockvar about that controversial message at her presser. Her response did not exactly meet the mark. According to the SOS, the tweet isn't problematic because it came from a personal account and it wasn't meant to be biased.

"When I became Secretary of State I took an oath to protect the Constitution of the United States and the constitution of Pennsylvania...partisan politics have no place in the Department of State or any county elections office," she added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Trump campaign notched a legal victory in their lawsuit challenging their Republican poll watchers’ lack of access to the ballot processing and counting process.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LIVE BLOG: More Counties Announce Ballot Count Delays

2020 House Races: It's Not Over. Pelosi's Gavel At Risk As GOP Make Significant Gains
Matt Vespa
At State Level, 2020 Was a Bloodbath for Democrats...And Highlighted Something Interesting About Trump
Matt Vespa

We're Finished: Frank Luntz Torches Polling Industry After Getting It Totally Wrong...Again
Matt Vespa

Dem Rep Abigail Spanberger Drops Expletives as She Blasts Her Party for Poor Showing
Cortney O'Brien

Battleground PA: Here's Why Allegheny County Halted Counting its Votes Today; UPDATE: Did NYT Reporter Tweet Fakes News?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular