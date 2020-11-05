Trump Campaign Touts Major Legal Victory in Pennsylvania

The Trump campaign is celebrating what they call a major "election integrity" legal victory in Pennsylvania, which came down Thursday morning.

"In a major victory for election integrity, election transparency, all Pennsylvania voters, and the rule of law, the Trump Campaign has prevailed in our suit challenging our Republican poll watchers’ complete lack of any meaningful access to the ballot processing and counting process," Trump 2020 Deputy Campaign Manger and Senior Counsel Justin Clark released in a statement. "The eyes of the country are on Pennsylvania, but Pennsylvania Democrats, led by their radical left Secretary of State whose only goal is to steal this election from President Trump, has kept eyes off of the absentee ballot counting process. That ends now in Philadelphia."

The moment @PamBondi and @CLewandowski_ , court order in hand, got into the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes have been being counted without Republican oversight. Philadelphia and Atlanta are the corrupt machine cities where the @realDonaldTrump election will be decided pic.twitter.com/vDjPG4hLLe — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) November 5, 2020

??BREAKING: Pennsylvania state appeals court grants Trump campaign request for expanded access to the canvassing process pic.twitter.com/9pULg0wM1t — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 5, 2020

"As a result of this incredible legal victory, the lower court’s order has been reversed. Now, according to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, 'all candidates, watchers, or candidate representatives' shall 'be permitted to be present for the canvassing process' and 'be permitted to observe all aspects of the canvassing process within 6 feet, while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, including, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing,'" Clark continued. "For the good of the nation, every Pennsylvania county should follow the lead of this judge and provide access for observers to ensure transparency and integrity in Pennsylvania. That is the only way to ensure a fair, transparent election in which all Pennsylvania voters can have confidence their vote will count."

Big legal win in Pennsylvania! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

On Election Day, at least one Republican poll watcher was kept out of a Philadelphia polling place. Those who were let in have been told they cannot closely observe vote counting. The court ruling changes those limitations.

Here’s the poll watcher’s certificate



It makes clear that it allows the holder to watch at any polling place in the city pic.twitter.com/0lRgIFekKg — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Georgia and Nevada to ensure ballots that were cast after Election Day are not illegally counted.