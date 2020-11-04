Minnesota

Democratic Incumbent Maintains Minnesota Senate Seat

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 04, 2020 1:55 AM
Democrat Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith has defeated Republican challenger Jason Lewis, a former congressman, the Associated Press is reporting. Earlier in the night, Lewis tweeted that the race was neck and neck. But Smith pulled ahead. With 90 percent of the vote in, Smith is currently up by 49.1 percent to the Republican's 43.2 percent of the vote. 

Just last week, Lewis was in the hospital to undergo an emergency surgery for a severe internal hernia after experiencing severe abdominal pain. If not immediately treated, it could have been life-threatening.

It turned out to be a pretty good night overall for Minnesota Democrats. 

And Democratic nominee Joe Biden won the state in the general election, nabbing its 10 electoral votes.

Most Popular