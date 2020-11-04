Democratic Incumbent Maintains Minnesota Senate Seat

Democrat Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith has defeated Republican challenger Jason Lewis, a former congressman, the Associated Press is reporting. Earlier in the night, Lewis tweeted that the race was neck and neck. But Smith pulled ahead. With 90 percent of the vote in, Smith is currently up by 49.1 percent to the Republican's 43.2 percent of the vote.

ELECTION UPDATE: Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith has defeated former Republican Rep. Jason Lewis to win a full six-year Senate term, according to an AP race call. https://t.co/SVF27gnt7z — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) November 4, 2020

Thank you, Minnesota. You showed up to say YES to lifting up the best of who we are, to continue working together and make progress. I’m ready to keep doing the work with all of you, together. https://t.co/bnArtfNm9O — Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) November 4, 2020

Just last week, Lewis was in the hospital to undergo an emergency surgery for a severe internal hernia after experiencing severe abdominal pain. If not immediately treated, it could have been life-threatening.

It turned out to be a pretty good night overall for Minnesota Democrats.

Races have been called for five of MN's eight U.S. House members. DFL Reps. Collin Peterson and Angie Craig remain in tight races, as does GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn. In the U.S. Senate race, DFLer Tina Smith was challenger Jason Lewis close to midnight.

More: https://t.co/6xzBWjDEai pic.twitter.com/wzpgl0KqOL — MPR News (@MPRnews) November 4, 2020

And Democratic nominee Joe Biden won the state in the general election, nabbing its 10 electoral votes.