Republican Minnesota Senate Candidate Rushed to Surgery

UPDATE: An encouraging note from Lewis's doctor.

GOOD NEWS! The dr. has said Jason's surgery was successful & he's optimistic Jason will be discharged within the next couple days.



In the meantime, our campaign isn't missing a beat & the fight to restore Minnesota's economy, protect our police & defend the Constitution rolls on pic.twitter.com/UAo3n0vckS — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) October 26, 2020

ORIGINAL POST

Republican Minnesota Senate candidate Jason Lewis, a former one-term congressman, was rushed into emergency surgery for an internal hernia on Monday after experiencing severe abdominal pain, his campaign revealed. If not immediately treated, it could be life-threatening.

More from his campaign:

Jason was rushed into emergency surgery this morning. Please keep him in your prayers & see full statement below.



True to form- Jason was in good spirits, optimistic, and speculating about when he could resume campaigning, eager to continue fighting for his fellow Minnesotans. pic.twitter.com/Mrw1hVf0Cs — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) October 26, 2020

“Early this morning, Congressman Lewis was rushed to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain," Campaign manager Tom Szymanski said in a statement. "Following tests and examination, doctors determined that he is suffering from a severe internal hernia, a diagnosis which they indicated is life-threatening if not treated quickly. As such, Congressman Lewis was rushed into emergency surgery which he is now undergoing.

"Prior to being taken to the operating room, Jason was in good spirits, optimistic, and true to form, he was speculating about when he could resume campaigning, eager to continue fighting for his fellow Minnesotans.

"Please join me in praying for a successful surgery and a quick and speedy recovery for Jason. Our campaign will release more information as it becomes available."

The incumbent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who currently has a 6-point RealClearPolitics average lead over Lewis, sent her opponent well wishes.