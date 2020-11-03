John Cornyn Holds Off Liberal Challenger in Texas

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) has won re-election against his Democratic challenger MJ Hegar, several outlets are now projecting, with 64 percent of the vote in. That's despite Hegar, a former Air Force pilot who served in Afghanistan, raising tens of millions from national liberal donors. The race had been competitive for quite awhile.

BREAKING: John Cornyn wins U.S. Senate race in Texas, NBC News projects. https://t.co/6fBYe10Dl0 pic.twitter.com/drQjrXOFcZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 4, 2020

John Cornyn beats back Democratic challenge in Texas https://t.co/ZXmvP9PGmO — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) November 4, 2020

***JUST IN*** @ABC is projecting that @JohnCornyn will win retain his seat in the U.S. Senate.



On @TXsecofstate's website, he leads 52% to @mjhegar's 45% with only 318 of 6162 polling locations reporting statewide. https://t.co/fFFnFE2M2t — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) November 4, 2020

Cornyn, a third-term senator, was voted into the upper chamber back in 2002. He currently sits on the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees. He previously served as a district judge, a member of the Texas Supreme Court and for one year as Attorney General of Texas.

The trend continues. Texas hasn’t had a Democratic senator since the early 1990s.

It's good news for Republicans as they try to maintain their 53-47 majority in the Senate.

The presidential race in the Lone Star State, in the meantime, is still too early to call.