Texas

John Cornyn Holds Off Liberal Challenger in Texas

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 9:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
John Cornyn Holds Off Liberal Challenger in Texas

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) has won re-election against his Democratic challenger MJ Hegar, several outlets are now projecting, with 64 percent of the vote in. That's despite Hegar, a former Air Force pilot who served in Afghanistan, raising tens of millions from national liberal donors. The race had been competitive for quite awhile.

Cornyn, a third-term senator, was voted into the upper chamber back in 2002. He currently sits on the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees. He previously served as a district judge, a member of the Texas Supreme Court and for one year as Attorney General of Texas.

The trend continues. Texas hasn’t had a Democratic senator since the early 1990s.

It's good news for Republicans as they try to maintain their 53-47 majority in the Senate.

The presidential race in the Lone Star State, in the meantime, is still too early to call.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LIVE BLOG 2020: Polls Proven Wrong. OH, PA, WI Races Very Close

2020 Live Election Results - Trump Leading in NC, OH and PA
Betting Odds Completely Flip in Favor of Trump Winning
Leah Barkoukis
It's Official: Rising Conservative Star Madison Cawthorn Will Become Youngest Member of Congress
Cortney O'Brien
Nevada Extends Polling Hours at Some Locations After Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit
Bronson Stocking
Conservative Nicole Malliotakis Beats Rep. Max Rose in New York
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular