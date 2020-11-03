Florida Gov. DeSantis: Republican Turnout in Typically Dem County Is 'Unheard Of'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is confident that President Trump is going to win Florida. There is a Republican ballot surge in Pinellas, a swing county, where Republican ballots are pacing more than 2 to 1 over Democratic ballots, and it's becoming a trend.

"Palm Beach County, famous Democratic bastion, 15,000 more in-person ballots than Democratic ballots," DeSantis added in his interview with Fox News's Bill Hemmer. "That's been unheard of."

Excited to discuss Election Day with @BillHemmer at 3:45 PM. We’ve seen incredible support and energy for President @realDonaldTrump in Florida. Tune in to hear more! — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 3, 2020

In Florida, Republicans have swayed toward in-person early voting and day of voting. And it's paying off.

"If the trend continues, you're looking at between 200,000 and 300,00 Republican ballot advantage over Democrats," DeSantis said.

"We went into this election with Democratic ballots outnumbering Republican ballots by about 110,000. That margin has been erased. And now Republican ballots are up about 150 over the Democrat ballots."

"Trump is going to win Election Day voters decisively in every swing state," DeSantis added. "The Democrats have really been pushed to do the mail voting and they've done it. I personally think that probably was a mistake. You're not going to convert 100 percent of those mail voters...that's crucial in these swing states."

Even Joe Biden's campaign manager suggested earlier today that Florida may be a lost cause. They're focusing on a different route to 270.

So, will Trump win the Sunshine State again?

"I think he will..unless we something dramatic change," DeSantis said.