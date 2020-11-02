String of Newspapers Break Precedent to Endorse President Trump

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette hasn't endorsed a Republican presidential candidate since the early 70s. But they've proudly endorsed President Trump.

"Under Mr. Trump, our trade relationships have vastly improved and our trade deals have been rewritten," the editors beam. "Thanks to him, middle America is on the map again and the Appalachian and hourly worker has some hope."

The Post-Gazette adds that Trump has kept several of his campaign promises, such as appointing originalists to the Supreme Court and making America energy independent. Meanwhile, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would offer little more than higher taxes and "Cuckoo California dreams."

It was a welcome endorsement in a battleground state just days before the election.

This marks the first time the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorsed a Republican since 1972!



Huge endorsement for @realDonaldTrump in the Keystone State!https://t.co/SgzX4VpeVm — GOP (@GOP) November 2, 2020

They started a trend. Another newspaper have decided to break longstanding precedent to publish their support for the Republican president.

The Toledo Blade, which hasn't endorsed a Republican since George H.W. Bush in 1988, announced that they too are endorsing Trump because of his economic record.

These papers agree that they wish President Trump's personality was a little less bombastic, but that's not voters' main concern this election.

"We believe Mr. Trump, for all his faults, is the better choice this year," the Post-Gazette editors conclude.