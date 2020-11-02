Endorsement

String of Newspapers Break Precedent to Endorse President Trump

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 02, 2020 11:40 AM
  Share   Tweet
String of Newspapers Break Precedent to Endorse President Trump

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette hasn't endorsed a Republican presidential candidate since the early 70s. But they've proudly endorsed President Trump. 

"Under Mr. Trump, our trade relationships have vastly improved and our trade deals have been rewritten," the editors beam. "Thanks to him, middle America is on the map again and the Appalachian and hourly worker has some hope."

The Post-Gazette adds that Trump has kept several of his campaign promises, such as appointing originalists to the Supreme Court and making America energy independent. Meanwhile, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would offer little more than higher taxes and "Cuckoo California dreams."

It was a welcome endorsement in a battleground state just days before the election.

They started a trend. Another newspaper have decided to break longstanding precedent to publish their support for the Republican president. 

The Toledo Blade, which hasn't endorsed a Republican since George H.W. Bush in 1988, announced that they too are endorsing Trump because of his economic record. 

These papers agree that they wish President Trump's personality was a little less bombastic, but that's not voters' main concern this election.

Recommended
It’s Too Late for a Late Hit
Kurt Schlichter

"We believe Mr. Trump, for all his faults, is the better choice this year," the Post-Gazette editors conclude.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
James Clyburn Starts to Panic About Black Voters Shifting to Trump
Katie Pavlich
Hawkeye Hope: Good News for GOP in Key Battleground State
Guy Benson
Ric Grenell Tells Wolf Blitzer He's to Blame for Some of the Expected Election Violence
Cortney O'Brien
CBP's Mark Morgan Warns of Invasion at the Border if Trump-Era Policies Are Reversed
VIP
Bronson Stocking
'The Warfighter Versus The Gaslighter': Kid Rock Stumps for John James in Tight Michigan Senate Race
Reagan McCarthy
Harris Tweets Out Communist Propaganda
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular