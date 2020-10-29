Melania Chides Democrats for Questioning COVID Vaccine

First lady Melania Trump introduced her husband on the campaign trail in Florida on Thursday, and she did so while chiding Democrats and the media.

"In a time when hate, negativity and fear are the messages the media streams into our home, and the large tech companies are protecting political censorship, we need to remember what is really important," she said. "My husband's administration is focused on the future."

The White House has "blocked out the noise" and focused on the American people. She listed some accomplishments to prove it.

"We didn't just talk about it - we moved our embassy to Jerusalem," Trump said. "The president stands with our friend Israel more than any other president before."

Turning to a less popular topic, COVID-19, Melania again focused on the positive. She thanked the frontline workers who have done around the clock work during the pandemic. And she touted the work the Trump administration has been doing in Operation Warp Speed to develop a vaccine. She took a veiled swipe at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and other leading Democrats who have questioned the vaccine process and more or less instructed Americans to be skeptical about any eventual vaccine.

"A vaccine is not a partisan issue," she noted. "If you are not supporting the safe production of a vaccine you're not supporting the health and safety of the American people."

She said Trump and his team are focused on not only destroying the virus and rebuilding the economy, but coming up with a plan for people "to safely stop isolating and to start gathering friends again at safe distances."

It was, to say the least, a far cry from the message Biden has been peddling. The former vice president has wasted no opportunity to predict the United States is heading for a "dark winter" and to tell us there's only death in sight.

"We are a country of hope, not a country of fear or weakness," Melania declared. "And we have a leader who shows us that every single day."