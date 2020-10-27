NYPD Sergeants Sound Off on the Democratic Party

Over the weekend, a police officer in Flatbush, Brooklyn, was seemingly caught on video expressing his support for President Trump on his loudspeaker. The officer in question was suspended without pay, as law enforcement is expected to remain apolitical while in uniform.

"One hundred percent unacceptable," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea responded. "Period. Law enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve all new yorkers regardless of any beliefs. It is essential for new yorkers to trust their police. Updates to follow after the initial investigation."