Media Accuses ACB of Already Making Her 'First Mistake'

Oct 27, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Say hello to now-Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. As far as judicial confirmation processes on Capitol Hill go, this one was fairly tame. We were expecting Brett Kavanaugh 2.0, but thankfully it did not come to fruition. Instead, Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein even hugged Chairman Lindsey Graham because she was so pleased by his leadership. 

And the vote was fairly straightforward. By a tally of 52-48, with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) casting the only Republican "no" vote, Judge Barrett became the newest member of the Supreme Court Monday night, and the first mother of school age children to ever get the title. President Trump promptly escorted her to the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate.

And the media predictably threw tantrums. According to one Bloomberg writer, Barrett already made her "first mistake" because she participated in a "political" proceeding following the vote.

O'Brien's followers agreed that the ceremony proved she had "lost her integrity." But National Republican Senatorial Committee Senior Adviser Matt Whitlock tried to calm them down with some proof of precedence. He even had pictures.

Of course it wasn't just cable news having a freakout over Barrett's confirmation. There were plenty of temper tantrums right on the Senate floor. Before the Senate vote, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wailed that he was witnessing "one of the darkest days" in American history.

Say it with me, "Justice Barrett." That has a nice ring to it.

