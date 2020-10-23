Laura Ingraham

Gov. Kristi Noem Reacts to Media's Obsession With Her Refusing to Lock Down Her State

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Gov. Kristi Noem Reacts to Media's Obsession With Her Refusing to Lock Down Her State

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Chris Hayes said South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is "making bad decisions," CNN's Don Lemon reminded his viewers about that supposed "super spreader" motorcycle rally in Sturgis, Rachel Maddow fumed that the governor "refused to order any statewide COVID restrictions." And we could go on. Gov. Noem has plenty of cable news critics.

It's true. In terms of COVID restrictions, Gov. Noem has been pretty laissez faire. Instead, she thought it might be wise to let citizens live their lives and keep their jobs. And so South Dakota has an unemployment rate that is the second lowest in the country at 4.1 percent. But the media has painted Noem as an enemy because she refuses to shut down the state and keep everyone indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Noem told Fox News host Laura Ingraham this week that she's received no apologies from those pundits, but she doesn't care because her people "are happy."

"They appreciated the fact that we didn't shut down their businesses, we allowed them to be flexible, take care of health and protect the public while still taking care of their customers and they're employees as well," the governor explained. 

She went on to explain that she's found a way to both protect people's health, and keep their businesses open.

"We're doing really good in South Dakota," she added. "We're managing COVID-19 but also our economy is thriving. I think people are really recognizing that leadership has consequences. And what we're doing in South Dakota is Republican leadership."

Another fear mongering MSNBC analyst, Dr. Vin Gupta, told audiences that, "South Dakota, and its hospitals, its ICUs, are under surge." But the doctor failed to mention that South Dakota COVID patients only occupy 12.4 percent of hospital beds in the state. Gov. Noem has also rejected the non-peer reviewed reports that the Sturgis motorcycle rally led to hundreds of thousands of cases, calling it "science fiction."

"At one point, academic modeling also told us that South Dakota would have 10,000 COVID patients in the hospital at our peak," Noem shot back in September. "Today, we have less than 70. I look forward to good journalists, credible academics, and honest citizens repudiating this nonsense."

In conclusion, Ingraham says, those media talking heads "want South Dakota to fail" because Gov. Noem refused to lock down the state. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

The Moment Biden Threw Obama Under the Bus During the Final Presidential Debate
Leah Barkoukis
WSJ Columnist Pieces Together the Whole Corrupt China Scheme Hunter and Joe Biden Cooked Up
Matt Vespa
Dem Lawmaker Got Trump's Debate Reference to Coyotes Hilariously Wrong
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Biden (Once Again) Claims He Doesn't Want to Ban Fracking. Trump Brings the Receipts.
Bronson Stocking

Trump Calls Out Biden: 'You're the Big Man, I Think'
Leah Barkoukis
Biden Tries to Rewrite History on 'Child Separation' Border Policy
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular