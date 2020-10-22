Ric Grenell: Biden Won't Blame China for COVID Because 'They Have Something on Him'

On a Trump campaign hosted press call with reporters ahead of Thursday's presidential debate, former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence Richard Grenell spoke at length about the new revelations regarding Hunter Biden and his business dealings in Ukraine, including how he sat on the board of the corrupt gas company Burisma Holdings. New emails suggest that his father Joe Biden, who was vice president at the time, knew all about the corruption. But the press and social media platforms have largely suppressed the report.

When it was time for Q&A with the press, Grenell shared how frustrated he was that more outlets had not covered the scandal. The Biden team is trying to use the "Russian disinformation" excuse to dismiss the new emails, and as Grenell sees it, it's important to confront the Bidens about that, especially after acting DNI John Ratcliffe confirmed that it has nothing to do with Russian disinformation.

Grenell, who also served as the former U.S. ambassador to Germany, also suggested that Biden has suspicious ties elsewhere. For instance, why has the Democratic nominee refused to directly blame China for the coronavirus?

"He has to make sure he works very closely with China...He's unwilling to blame China because they have something on him," Grenell mused.

Grenell used the opportunity to then sound off on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for blaming everyone but China for the pandemic. If you've heard any of his press conferences, you're more likely to hear him blaming the French and the Italians. He refers to call it the "European virus."

"For the media to not jump on that and say he's denying U.S. intelligence...and carrying Chinese messaging, is an outrage," Grenell said, adding that we have to rely on U.S. intelligence agencies.

Grenell said Americans can "of course" expect President Trump to be looking for opportunities to talk about Hunter tonight.

"We feel strongly that this is an issue that the American people are eager to know about...and they're already digging in on their own with no help from the media," Grenell said.