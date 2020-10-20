Google

Sen. Hawley: Google Antitrust Case Most Important in a Generation

 @obrienc2
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 10:58 AM
Sen. Hawley: Google Antitrust Case Most Important in a Generation

Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

On Tuesday, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C. against Google in an antitrust case that accuses the search engine of trying to stifle competition. 

“Google is the gateway to the internet and a search advertising behemoth,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen said. “But as the antitrust complaint filed today explains it has maintained its monopoly power through exclusionary practices that are harmful to competition.”

Google responded on Twitter, calling the legal challenge "deeply flawed."

But for lawmakers like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), it's the "most important" antitrust lawsuit in a generation.

It's a bipartisan take. House Antitrust Subcommittee Chair David Cicilline (D-RI) agreed that the suit is "long overdue." He explained that his panel has witnessed Google's "anticompetitive business practices" firsthand.

"The Subcommittee’s investigation uncovered extensive evidence showing that Google maintained and extended its monopoly to harm competition," he said.

Most Popular