Black Voter at ABC Town Hall Confronts Biden About His 'You Ain't Black' Comment

At his ABC News town hall on Thursday night, Democratic nominee Joe Biden promised an African-American voter that he would never hear him race bait. Whether he's elected or not.

"If I'm elected president, you will not hear me race-baiting, you won't hear me dividing — you'll hear me trying to unify," the former vice president said.

Here's why we don't believe him. Once upon a time, he uttered what may be considered one of the most obvious examples of race baiting we've ever heard on a campaign trail. In 2012, then-vice president Biden told a racially mixed audience that Republican nominee Mitt Romney's economic agenda would "put them back in chains."

Biden, who said Republicans want to put blacks back in chains, just said he won’t race bait. His statement was one of the worst race baiting statements anyone has ever made. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 16, 2020

This guy literally accused the GOP of wanting to put black people “back in chains” https://t.co/hPyspouDbm — Matt Margolis ???? (@mattmargolis) October 16, 2020

And unfortunately there's more - much more - where that race baiting remark of Biden's came from, including during his 2020 presidential run. In an interview with Charlamagne tha God, Biden told the black radio host that if black voters don't vote for him, the Democratic nominee, then they "ain't black." A student at Thursday's town hall, Cedric Humphrey from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, confronted the nominee about that outrageous comment and asked him what exactly he'd do to encourage black voters like him to go to the polls.

Cedric with some real talk for Joe Biden!



"Besides 'you ain't Black,' what do you have to say to young Black voters who see voting for you as further participation in a system that continually fails to protect them?" #BidenTownHall #BlackVoicesForTrump pic.twitter.com/g7vwHy2bDS — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2020

Biden told Humphrey that he'd try to earn his vote by promising more funding for schools, and stopping redlining, which is the discriminatory practice of refusing a loan or insurance to someone because they live in a community deemed to be a financial risk.

"One, as in addition to dealing with criminal justice system to make it fair and more decent, we have to be able to put Black Americans in a position to be able to gain wealth, generate wealth," Biden explained.

Humphrey wasn't completely convinced the Democrat told him what he needed to hear.

Now we wait for Biden to respond to these other controversial incidents.