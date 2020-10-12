Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham Responds to Democrats Who Accused Him of Putting them at Risk

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Lindsey Graham Responds to Democrats Who Accused Him of Putting them at Risk

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

"As to the hearing room, I doubt if there's any room in the country that's been given more attention and detail to make sure it's CDC compliant," Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said at the outset of Monday's confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. And by all means it seems like they succeeded. For instance, all the Senate aides kept their masks on, as well as Barrett, who kept hers on all day, save when she delivered her opening statement. 

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) wanted to submit a formal letter requesting better COVID protections for this week's hearings. Here's why we're laughing about that one.

And even though she was in the same building, vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) didn't make the trek to the hearing room because, according to the senator, it would put her at risk.

In response to the allegations from Democratic senators about how unsafe today's hearing was, Graham introduced for the record a letter from the Architect of the Capitol showing that the hearing room for Barrett is CDC compliant. Sen. Kennedy asked him what exactly he meant by "compliant" and Graham emphasized that meant that the room was set up "to be as safe as possible."

He also refused to give in to demands to get tested. As he explained, he got tested just last week and he's not going to be told "when to be tested by political opponents." There's no need for him to get tested again, he said, because he "feels fine."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Barrett: Actually, It's Not the Job of Judges to Correct Every Societal Ill in America
Guy Benson
Chris Wallace Interrupts Jonathan Turley to Defend Senate Democrats
Cortney O'Brien
During Barrett Hearing, Harris Rebukes Senate Physician to Score Political Points
Katie Pavlich

Sen. Durbin Condemns Trump for...Being Too Transparent
Cortney O'Brien

RECAP: Confirmation Hearing for Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett
Indiana Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun Give Glowing Introductions for Judge Barrett
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular