Joe Biden

Commission on Presidential Debates Tries to Explain Steve Scully's Strange Trump Tweet

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Oct 09, 2020 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Commission on Presidential Debates Tries to Explain Steve Scully's Strange Trump Tweet

Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

C-SPAN host Steve Scully was poised to moderate the second presidential debate on October 15. Conservatives had their concerns about him, considering he once interned for then-Sen. Joe Biden and has posted party pictures with 

So, with Scully already on the watch list of Trump supporters, imagine how they erupted when he tweeted out a strange question for former White House press secretary turned Trump enemy Anthony Scaramucci," should I respond to the president?"

The tweet disappeared in a matter of hours, but the negative coverage didn't. And now critics are demanding he resign.

And now, Frank Fahrenkopf, Chairman of the Commission on Presidential Debates, is arguing that Scully's account was hacked. Listen to his interview with Fox News's Brian Kilmeade here.

"Steve is a man of great integrity, okay?" Fahrenkopf said on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Friday morning.. "I don't know this question about whether he tweeted something out or not, I do know, and you'll probably pick up on it in a minute, that he was hacked...Apparently, there's something now that's been on television and the radio saying that he talked to Scaramucci...He was hacked. It didn't happen."

Hm. As you can imagine social media users are having a hard time believing that one, especially because Scaramucci responded to Scully, instructing him to "ignore" the president. 

"He is having a hard enough time," Scaramucci sarcastically wrote. "Some more bad stuff about to go down."

The next round of debates are currently up in the air. The CPD wanted to make their second debate virtual, citing safety concerns after President Trump's positive coronavirus test. But the Trump campaign refused, accusing the commission of intentionally changing plans because Vice President Mike Pence so easily won his debate against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and they're trying to stop their momentum. So, now Trump and Biden are trying to hammer out a new schedule so they can meet in person again.

UPDATE: C-SPAN has posted a new statement, also alleging that Scully's account was hacked.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Governor Whitmer Held Trump Accountable for a Kidnapping Plot. There's One Massive Problem.
Katie Pavlich

Director Explains Why Cast of New Documentary Changed His Mind About Trump
Cortney O'Brien
Gallup: 56 Percent of Americans Say They're Better Off Than They Were Four Years Ago, And Yet...
Guy Benson
Speaker Pelosi Introduces Legislation Creating Commission on President's 'Physical and Mental Capacity'
Reagan McCarthy
Liberal Reporter Brutally Gashes Kamala Harris' Disastrous Debate Performance
Matt Vespa
Sen. Graham's Unhinged Challenger Hints That Judge Barrett Could Bring Back Racial Segregation
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular