Debate Moderator's Latest Tweet to Scaramucci Shows Why 'Journalism Is Dead'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Oct 09, 2020 9:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Questions began mounting earlier over the choice of C-SPAN’s Steve Scully as the moderator of the second debate for a number of reasons. How could Scully be impartial if he once interned for Joe Biden? As recently as 2016, the two are seen in a chummy photo at the “Biden Beach Bash.” And then there was his record on Twitter.

As Bronson reported earlier, Scully tweeted out in June a New York Times column by David Brooks about how horrible Donald Trump is, titled, “No, Not Trump, Not Ever.”

On Thursday, he raised more eyebrows on the social media platform after he asked Anthony Scaramucci, a vocal Trump critic who once briefly served in the administration, whether he should respond to the president. The context of the question was not immediately clear, but many pointed out it appeared he meant to send a direct message.

“What? Why is the next presidential debate moderator publicly asking one of Trump’s staunchest critics in Anthony Scaramucci if he should respond to the president? In a related story, Scully once interned for Sen. Joe Biden. Optics here are horrible & underscore mistrust is media,” The Hill’s Joe Concha wrote. 

The Federalist's Sean Davis said it appeared he was "coordinating...about how to attack Trump."

Don Jr. called the exchange proof "journalism is dead."

Scaramucci's response raised even more questions.

Salem radio host Hugh Hewitt argued President Trump needs to see the trap that's been set and go directly to the American people, reminding them that their choice this election is between them and the Beltway.

