Rep. Scalise Explains Why Pelosi Was Never Serious About COVID Relief

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Oct 07, 2020 11:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The media are painting President Trump as the bad guy for stopping the negotiations over the next COVID relief bill. But from House Minority Whip Steve Scalise's (R-LA) perspective, it's the Democrats whose unserious proposals ended negotiations long before.

The president, Scalise explained, has practiced patience with the speaker for weeks. But she continues to "move the goal post." Her latest "compromise" COVID relief package included billions of dollars for illegal immigrants, granting them $1,200 stimulus checks, and offered "$250 billion to bail out failed states," Scalise explained on Fox Business. The most recent version of the HEROES Act also defunded police by $600 million. 

The original package included $300 million for Community Oriented Police Services Programs, which help hire and rehire additional officers, as well as $300 million for Byrne Justice Assistance Grants, which help law enforcement purchase personal protective equipment and to cover costs to control coronavirus in prisons. Those funds are depleted, but the deal still fully funds illegal immigrants.

"That makes no sense," Scalise said.

Meanwhile, the Republican said that his party is "fighting for relief to small businesses and families who are struggling." 

Your move, Madam Speaker.

Most Popular