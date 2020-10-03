Democrats

Kirsten Powers Spins the Heck Out of a New Poll Showing Some Dems are 'Happy' Trump Got COVID

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Oct 03, 2020 11:25 AM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A disturbing new Morning Consult poll found that 40 percent of Democrats say they are "happy" with President Trump's positive COVID test. Twenty-two percent said that sentiment described how they were feeling "very well," while 18 percent said "happy" described how they were feeling "somewhat well." Trump and First Lady Melania announced they had tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday night. The president was moved to Walter Reed Hospital for precautionary measures on Friday. His physician, Dr. Sean Conle,  reported last night that the president was doing "very well" and is not in need of supplemental oxygen. He is, however, starting Remdesivir treatments.

Morning Consult found that while Republicans are "sad and worried" for Trump, Democrats are "indifferent and happy."

CNN political analyst Kirsten Powers insists we're looking at this all wrong. She believes there's a positive take on the survey. What it shows, she said, is that Democrats are happy not that he's sick, but because it may open his eyes to how dangerous the virus really is and change his COVID policies accordingly.

Some spin.

Powers's assessment might be more credible if we didn't already have bundles of proof that leftists are gleeful that the president is in the hospital. They believe he deserves it.

