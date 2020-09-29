Joe Biden

Trump, Biden Campaigns Bicker Over Last Minute Debate Negotiations

Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 11:35 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Tuesday marks the first 2020 presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio, and the two campaigns are struggling over some last minute negotiations. 

Fox News producer Pat Ward shared some of the new details. Reportedly, the Trump campaign is asking for ear tests for both candidates before they take the stage, and Biden's team is resisting. The Democrat has also asked for there to be two breaks.

That means that tonight's debate will be a 90-minute commercial-free program.

While some analysts have been questioning how Biden will fare tonight, the Trump campaign is reportedly not underestimating his debate skills. Because, as they rightly note, he's done this once or twice before.

Tonight's contest, which will be moderated by Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, kicks off at at 9 p.m. ET.

Most Popular