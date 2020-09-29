New York

The NY GOP Highlights Absentee Ballot Disaster in Brooklyn

Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 2:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/The Albany Times Union, Michael P. Farrell

Several New Yorkers who received their absentee ballots in the mail were surprised to find the wrong name printed on their return envelopes. It’s unclear how many New Yorkers have been affected by the glitch, but the issue appears to be widespread in Brooklyn, where more than 140,000 absentee ballots have gone out across the borough.

“I have heard from dozens of voters individually today, all concentrated in Brooklyn, that they have received return ballot envelopes that are not in their name,” New York elections lawyer Ali Najmi told The Washington Post.

The New York City Board of Elections claims that Phoenix Graphics, a vendor with a contract to print and mail absentee ballots for voters in Queens and Brooklyn, is responsible for the error. The controversy expectedly came up at Tuesday's press conference with Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The New York GOP says this is just another example of why they are pressing folks to vote in person if they want to be assured their vote is counted.

“It’s a major problem," Brooklyn Heights resident Jiong Wang told the New York Post. "This is not stoking confidence in the election system."

Most Popular