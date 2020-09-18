Pelosi on Why Churches Can't Fully Open: Faith and Science Sometimes Counter Each Other

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the press on Friday that she misses attending church. She attended mass recently in San Francisco but said the usual 250-person congregation was limited to just 12. She said she got in "under the wire," as there were only two places left on the sign up sheet. She was perhaps careful to note that tidbit because she has been criticized recently for getting her hair done in a salon that was supposed to be closed to the public.

An EWTN reporter asked her during her Friday presser why churches couldn't open at fuller capacity, particularly after Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone suggested that they "Free the Mass" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Regulations...cannot be so restrictive as to effectively ban public worship," Cordileone said in a memorandum last week.

Pelosi hoped that the archbishop meant that they'd only open church when it is safe to do so or when the science would allow it.

"With all due respect to my archbishop, I think we should follow science on this, and faith and science are sometimes counter to each other," she replied.

"I believe that science is an answer to our prayers," she later added. "It is an answer from God."

"With all due respect to my archbishop, I think we should follow science on this, and faith & science are sometimes counter to each other" -- @ErikRosalesNews asked @SpeakerPelosi whether churches in San Francisco should be allowed to re-open if they adhere to safety precautions. pic.twitter.com/BgXr05fXd7 — EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) September 18, 2020

Leading Democrats have been criticized for supporting continued church lockdowns while praising the mass protests that have erupted in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody.