Gov. Newsom Praises Trump for Helping with Wildfires

President Trump visited Sacramento, California on Monday to speak with fire officials as the state continues to battle out of control wildfires. The blazes have as yet taken the lives of 35 people and forced over 44,000 people to evacuate.

The governor, Gavin Newsom, couldn't be more ideologically opposed to the president, which he acknowledged during the briefing. But he was beaming with praise for the federal government and the "collaborative spirit" FEMA has shown while helping California through the tragedy.

“I want to thank you and acknowledge the work that you’ve done to be immediate in terms of your response to our [Fire Management Assistance Grant] requests, 14...This may be a record that the state has received in the FMAG support as well as the major disaster declaration, which you referenced, on August 22 which was profoundly significant not only to help us support our mutual aid system but also individuals that are in desperate need of support," Newsom said during the roundtable discussion.

Newsom added how appreciative he was that the president has agreed to enter into a 20-year commitment to double vegetation and forest management because Newsom said, he is among the leaders who "have not done justice" in that area.

Both Newsom and President Trump recognized the heroics of the California National Guard members who have saved hundreds of people over the past few weeks.

Over 1,100 fires have sparked in the past month, Newsom explained, and 2.8 million acres have burned in the past month.

"That is unprecedented in California history," he said.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will tour the Creek Fire in Fresno County with Newsom on Tuesday.