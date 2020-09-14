Devin Nunes on Why Kamala Harris Is 'Unqualified' to Be Vice President

You may have thought the final impeachment vote in February would have been the end of the "Russia, Russia, Russia" narrative. But Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) brought the topic up again last week, suggesting that the Kremlin could cost her party the election. "Of course" Russia could cost Democrats the 2020 November election, she told CNN's Dana Bash.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel shared her frustration, predicting that if the Biden-Harris ticket loses, they'll take Hillary Clinton's lead and blame Russia for the loss. In Hillary's case it was one of many things she pointed fingers at.

Here we go again.



Democrats dragged the country through a Russia hoax for years when Hillary lost to @realDonaldTrump.



Now Kamala Harris is laying the groundwork to blame Russia if she and Biden lose.



This is a massive disservice to our country! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 6, 2020

Harris's diatribe about Russia spurred a rebuke from her fellow Californian, Republican Devin Nunes. In an interview with Fox News's Maria Bartiromo, Nunes excoriated Harris as an inexperienced, unaccomplished vice presidential nominee.

In the primaries, he reminded viewers, "she floundered, she fell flat, she was going to get last place in Iowa and NH and the early primaries...So she quickly dropped out after burning up millions of dollars."

"She's never really had a real race in California, because we're a one party state...where the Republicans are really just sacrificial lambs," Nunes added.

"She's totally unqualified and she wouldn't know what the hell the difference between Russian collusion and China collusion would be. All she knows - she's a Politburo apparatchik that's going to build the fight, fake narratives working with their propaganda arm, which happens to be 90 plus percent of the media in this country."

In conclusion: "This is not a serious person that should be considered to be vice president of the United States."

Nunes said that presidential nominee Joe Biden isn't qualified for the position he's running for either. Leading Democrats knew that Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) would lose, Nunes argued. So when they saw that he was winning the early contests, they panicked and propped up Biden.

"He's nothing more than just an avatar," Nunes said of the nominee.

Newly released Justice Department records revealed that dozens of former members of Robert Mueller’s Russian collusion investigative team had phones that were wiped of information after messages between former FBI agent Peter Stzrok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page revealed anti-Trump bias.

Nunes told Bartiromo that we need more answers.

“So the question here is: Was there an investigation?” he said. “Because if there was, that could be obstruction of justice. But I think regardless of that, this is destruction of federal records. We cannot have a justice system -- whether it’s at the federal level, or the state level, or the local level - where records are being destroyed.”