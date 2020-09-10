Ivanka Accepts Vaccine Challenge from 'The View's' Joy Behar

Critics of President Trump have been trying to undermine Operation Warp Speed's progress in finding a safe and effective vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci and other White House coronavirus task force members have been heralding the work they've done. As of now, Dr. Fauci explained, six candidates are in development, three of which are in their Phase 3 trials. According to his timeline, an effective vaccine could arrive as early as November or December.

"The View" co-host Joy Behar is among the skeptics. She declared on the morning talk show on Wednesday that she refuses to take any vaccine developed under President Trump unless someone like White House adviser Ivanka Trump takes it first.

So Ivanka accepted the challenge. In fact, she told Behar that she'd even come on the program to take a dose. She "trusts" the FDA, and she instructed everyone to do the same.

Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so.



I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority. https://t.co/FXb0Dqjdio — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 10, 2020

Democratic leaders, including presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) have publicly questioned the vaccine program.

“Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us," Harris recently told CNN. "I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump."

The Democratic ticket's concerns made the NY Post editorial board wonder if they are actively "trying to prolong the pandemic?"

Dr. Deborah Birx recently shot down accusations that Operation Warp Speed has sinister or dangerous motives.

"I know that everybody thinks that we’re rushing for a vaccine, and we are because we want to stop infections and we want to stop this ongoing mortality," she said this week. "There is one reason to have a vaccine and that’s so we can prevent ongoing infections and the mortality that comes from that."