RNC Chair Demonstrates Just How Ridiculous Virtual Learning Is Getting

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Sep 03, 2020 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

Parents are becoming increasingly worried that all this virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic can't be good for their kids. Among the concerned parents is RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. McDaniel, whose kids are in public school, believes that keeping kids glued to a computer screen all day is a step backward in their educational development. And she can't believe some of the creative classes that her son is having to take.

"And guess what?" she said. "My son's taking virtual ceramics. Virtual ceramics for two hours every other day. I think it's absolutely ridiculous."

Virtual ceramics? How exactly does that work?

Suddenly, Democrats are speaking out about how schools need to reopen in the fall, including Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. McDaniel just chuckled.

"It's laughable to think that Joe Biden and the Democrats have been on the front lines of fighting for kids to be in school this fall," she said.

As she explained, the Democrats are in the pockets of the unions. And the unions have decided that keeping schools closed is the best option. Indeed, teachers all over the country are staging stunts to predict that schools will become death traps if they are forced to return to classrooms. If you consider the science, however, you'll see that kids are not even close to being a high-risk group. About 99.7 percent of deaths in the U.S. are of people over 15, and 99.9 percent are in people over 24, Dr. Atlas, a former Stanford neurology chief, explained. And the transmission rate of kids to adults is very minimal.

"Our kids are not going to get the education" they deserve if schools remain closed, McDaniel urged.

