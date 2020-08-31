Trump Campaign Makes New Demands from Presidential Debate Commission After Pelosi Controversy

The re-election campaign for President Trump has some additional requests for The Commission on Presidential Debates ahead of his live tête-à-têtes with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"We are concerned that arguments to eliminate debates have escalated and we now believe that re-stated written confirmation from the Biden campaign is needed to ensure that he will attend three debates in person," Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani wrote in a letter on Monday.

And who can blame them after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi so publicly instructed Biden to not participate in the debates?

"I don't think there should be any debates," Pelosi said during last week's press conference. Because, as she put it, Trump "has not comported himself in a way that anybody has associations with truth, evidence, data and facts."

Hogwash, said Giuliani.

"The public discussion of canceling the debate schedule should not be allowed to continue unchecked,” he continued in the letter.

Especially now, considering the Democrats have a nominee who has flip flopped on major issues in the past year. He was in favor of the Hyde Amendment, which bans taxpayer funding of abortions, until he wasn't.

"Written assurance of Joe Biden’s attendance at debates is important because we have seen this act before," Giuliani's letter reads. "There have been numerous instances of Biden saying one thing about a given topic in public, only to have his campaign come behind him and clean up his statements after the fact. While he may verbally give vague assertions of his intentions, there is no way of knowing what his handlers truly have planned for him."

The Trump campaign also took the opportunity to reiterate its request for an earlier debate on the schedule, keeping those early mail-in votes in mind.

"If Joe Biden’s handlers are now issuing day passes for the candidate,"Giuliani concludes, "it stands to reason that they could let him out to stand on stage with President Trump before a sizeable portion of voters begin to cast their ballots."

You can read the Trump campaign's complete letter here.