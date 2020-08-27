Nancy Pelosi

The Eye Roll-Worthy Reason Pelosi Just Said There Shouldn't Be Any Presidential Debates

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 12:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
The Eye Roll-Worthy Reason Pelosi Just Said There Shouldn't Be Any Presidential Debates

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

"I myself, just don’t tell anybody I told you this, especially don’t tell Joe Biden," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Capitol Hill reporters on Thursday. "I don't think there should be any debates."

"I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has associations with truth, evidence, data and facts," Pelosi said of President Trump. "I wouldn't legitimize a conversation with him." 

Pelosi said she doesn't want to see a repeat of 2016, with Trump "stalking Hillary Clinton like that." During one part of the candidates' town hall debate, Trump appeared to stand directly behind Clinton while she was answering a question. The speaker said it was "disgraceful" and that she would have told Trump to stay in his corner of the stage.

Pelosi believes that Trump will act in a way that is "beneath the dignity" of the office and "belittle" the debates. She also used the word, "skullduggery" more than once.

Instead, she suggested, the nominees should "take their own stage" so they can have a more direct conversation with the American people.

Most others following this race believe that the debates will tank Biden's campaign because he can barely get through a 5-minute TV or radio interview without making some memorable gaffe. With a two-hour or so live conversation with the president, the odds are high that Biden will have another "You ain't black" moment.

Top Republicans say this is the biggest piece of evidence yet that Democrats are "desperate" to keep their nominee in the basement.

As for Biden, he says he can't wait to get on the debate stage.

Editors' note: This piece has been updated with additional information.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Fact Check: Yes, Biden's Plan Would 'Increase Taxes on Average for All Income Groups'
Guy Benson
Scary: Conservative Reporter Robbed at Gunpoint During Minneapolis Riot
Matt Vespa
'Defund the Police' Turmoil Rages On, But Many Black Communities Want More Police Protection
VIP
Ellie Bufkin

Elise Stefanik Had Something to Say About Biden's Delayed Condemnation of Violent Protests
Reagan McCarthy
What Sparked Latest Unrest in Minneapolis Tells You Everything You Need to Know About the Rioters
Leah Barkoukis
Why the Left Is Trying to Get Tucker Carlson Off the Air...Again
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular