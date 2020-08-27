The Eye Roll-Worthy Reason Pelosi Just Said There Shouldn't Be Any Presidential Debates

"I myself, just don’t tell anybody I told you this, especially don’t tell Joe Biden," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Capitol Hill reporters on Thursday. "I don't think there should be any debates."

"I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has associations with truth, evidence, data and facts," Pelosi said of President Trump. "I wouldn't legitimize a conversation with him."

Nancy Pelosi: “don’t tell Joe Biden, I don’t think that there should be any debates”https://t.co/ABFb8NpvMB pic.twitter.com/zwXm6llIto — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2020

Pelosi said she doesn't want to see a repeat of 2016, with Trump "stalking Hillary Clinton like that." During one part of the candidates' town hall debate, Trump appeared to stand directly behind Clinton while she was answering a question. The speaker said it was "disgraceful" and that she would have told Trump to stay in his corner of the stage.

Pelosi believes that Trump will act in a way that is "beneath the dignity" of the office and "belittle" the debates. She also used the word, "skullduggery" more than once.

Instead, she suggested, the nominees should "take their own stage" so they can have a more direct conversation with the American people.

Most others following this race believe that the debates will tank Biden's campaign because he can barely get through a 5-minute TV or radio interview without making some memorable gaffe. With a two-hour or so live conversation with the president, the odds are high that Biden will have another "You ain't black" moment.

Top Republicans say this is the biggest piece of evidence yet that Democrats are "desperate" to keep their nominee in the basement.

?? WOW. THERE IT IS. → Nancy Pelosi just said "I don't think that there should be any debates."



Even top Democrats know @realDonaldTrump would absolutely crush Joe Biden on a debate stage.



So they're desperate to keep him hidden in his basement until the election.



Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/wUvS8Xu7GI — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 27, 2020

As for Biden, he says he can't wait to get on the debate stage.

New from @AmericaRising: @JoeBiden says he "can't wait" to debate @realDonaldTrump, but his own party's leadership thinks he should stay in the basement. pic.twitter.com/G6DZQo1Mvg — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) August 27, 2020

Editors' note: This piece has been updated with additional information.