Ron Johnson Fumes After Wisconsin Gov. Evers Refuses Trump's Help

"It is a sad state of affairs when Governor Evers asks the president of the United States to stay out of Wisconsin," Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) fumed on Monday after Evers rejected Trump's offer of assistance while the state goes up in flames.

Wisconsin has been in a state of unrest ever since a police officer shot an African American man, Jacob Blake, in the back seven times in the city of Kenosha during a confrontation. Blake was paralyzed in the shooting and suffered liver and kidney damage. The officer who pulled the trigger has been placed on administrative leave, and the incident set off another round of riots, resulting in a few fatalities.