RNC

Herschel Walker: I Know Donald Trump. He's Not a Racist.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 11:15 AM
Source: Screenshot via YouTube/PBSNewshour

"I'm not an actor, a singer, or a politician," Herschel Walker explained right off the bat during his RNC speech Monday night. The former NFL player and current co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition prefers to be identified as "a father, a man of faith, and a very good judge of character."

"I've known Donald Trump for 37 years," he explained. 

At a football stadium or in a boardroom, Walker says that Trump proved himself to be a man of character.

"He taught me that your family should be your top priority. I watched him treat janitors, security guards, and waiters, the same way he would treat a VIP. He made them feel special because he knew they were. He understands that they are the people who make this country run."

Walker also recalled a fun anecdote about Disney World that viewers found highly entertaining.

"So there he was, in a business suit on the Small World ride," Walker said, grinning. "That was something to see. It just showed you what a caring, loving father he is."

One thing President Trump is not? A racist, Walker emphatically said. 

"I take it as a personal insult that people would think I had a 37-year friendship with a racist. People who think that don't know what they're talking about."

Walker grew up in the Deep South. He knows what racism looks like.

"I know what it is. And it isn't Donald Trump."

Sadly, intolerant folks on social media couldn't handle a talented and sincere black man who is supporting President Trump. The cruel phrase "Uncle Tom" was trending as Walker spoke.

Walker "prays" that President Trump will get four more years.

