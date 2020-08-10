New York

Teachers React to Cuomo's Decision to Reopen Schools This Fall

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Teachers React to Cuomo's Decision to Reopen Schools This Fall

Source: John Roca/New York Post via AP

On Friday New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced, to some surprise, that all school districts in the state can reopen in the fall. He and his team checked the coronavirus infection rate all across the state and determined that it will be safe for students and teachers to return to in-person learning, with some stricter guidelines in place.

And feelings, particularly among parents and teachers, are mixed. For every teacher excited to get their kids back, there's another worried about his/her safety.

Scott O'Brien-Curcie, president of the Wyandanch Teachers Association, said he didn't like the way Cuomo handled the process, leaving the final call on reopening plans up the state Department of Health. "He now has a fall guy if he closes schools eventually," O'Brien-Curcie said, as reported by Newsday.com.

A group of New York City school teachers have the same fear, and put it down in writing for the governor.

"We now ask that you take that same cautious approach, informed by the best science available, as we consider how to safely reopen our schools," they write. "We all want to return to the normalcy of in person learning; HOWEVER, we feel it is irresponsible to reopen our school buildings to children in any capacity until it can be done safely, for the sake of the health of our children, our staff, our families, and New York. We have serious concerns about how we can accomplish this in the NYC public school system with over 1 million students at over 1,600 schools, and in light of impending budget cuts, in time for buildings to reopen in September. Once outbreaks begin to happen in the schools, a second wave of COVID-19 in NYC seems inevitable."

Joining teachers in their crusade to keep the schools closed is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who has been a thorn in Cuomo's side for a few years now. She questioned his decision making.

Other activist groups are predicting that Cuomo's plan is going to get some teachers killed.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Mark Levin Exposes 'Shocking Lie' the Washington Post Wrote About His Interview With AG Barr
Katie Pavlich

Janice Dean Says NY Dems Stopped Her from Testifying at Today's Nursing Home Hearing
Cortney O'Brien
Trump Urges Portland to Let in the National Guard as Severe Violence Continues
Katie Pavlich

A Floating Phenomenon: 'Trump Boats' Are An Unsinkable Force of Patriotism
VIP
Ellie Bufkin

The Simple Reason Why a WaPo Reporter Had to Delete a Tweet About Executive Orders, Trump, and Obama
Matt Vespa
U.S. Insurgents in Venezuela Sentenced to 20 Years for Failed Coup
Micaela Burrow
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular