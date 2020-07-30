MSNBC

Black Trump-Supporting Lawmaker Turns the Table After MSNBC Host Asks if He's Paid to Support Trump

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 9:00 AM
Source: Twitter screenshot via MSNBC

Can MSNBC fathom that a black lawmaker would support President Trump? On Wednesday MSNBC host Craig Melvin asked his guest, GA State Representative Vernon Jones, if he's getting paid to vote for 45.

"Are you a paid campaign surrogate?" Melvin asked him. "Are you being compensated?"

An offended Jones explained that everything he's done up to this point has been based on his principles.

And Jones wasn't finished.

"Let me be clear, you get paid to shape a liberal narrative," he told Melvin. "You get paid to attack this president. I don't get a dime."

"You only asked me that because I don't fit your narrative," Jones added. "To insult me and say, 'am I getting paid?' That is disgraceful."

Melvin denied the claim and insisted that he's asked Democrats the same question, which the Trump campaign called ludicrous. In fact, in February, to use an example, Melvin introduced former Obama advisor Reggie Love as a man who was endorsing South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg without any monetary benefit. He was doing it, Melvin said, "from his heart."

Most Popular