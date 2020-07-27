Sen. Cotton Compares Jerry Nadler to Baghdad Bob

Antifa, the supposedly anti-fascist political movement, is more known for wreaking violent havoc all over the country. They are believed to have lit some of the fires in Portland, OR this weekend, where the violence is so bad President Trump has had to deploy federal agents. And the police chief in Richmond, VA suspects antifa of being behind some of the destruction in the city this weekend. Their reputation is so terrifying that in May, Trump declared that his administration was going to label them as a terrorist group. And yet Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) continues to believe that they are a "myth."

"That's a myth that's being spread only in Washington, D.C.," Nadler claimed when confronted by writer Austen Fletcher this weekend.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) was outraged by Nadler's cavalier attitude toward such an obviously dangerous group.

"Jerry Nadler denying that Antifa is in Portland is kind of like Baghdad Bob denying there were American tanks in Baghdad back in the day," Sen. Cotton said on Monday's "Fox & Friends."

"There's no question there are professional instigators and agitators on the streets in Portland that are trying to stir up violence," he added.

The journalist who confronted Nadler encouraged the congressman to simply "look online" to see some of the havoc Antifa has caused.

"There’s fires and riots, they’re throwing fireworks at federal officers," Fletcher said as the congressman got into his car. "DHS is there. Look online. It gets crazy, Mr. Nadler."



