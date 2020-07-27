Nadler Still Thinks Antifa Is a 'Myth'

New York Rep. Jerry Nadler on Sunday doubled down on his claim that antifa doesn’t exist, despite widespread evidence to the contrary in Democratic cities across the U.S.

The Democratic lawmaker made the remarks to journalist Austen Fletcher, who caught up with him in D.C. and asked if he disavowed the riots.

“Do you disavow the violence from Antifa that’s happening in Portland right now? There’s riots—”

“That’s a myth that’s being spread only in Washington, D.C.,” Nadler replied.

“About Antifa in Portland?” Fletcher asked.

“Yes—” Nadler said.

As Nadler was escorted to a nearby car, Fletcher reminded him “there’s videos everywhere online.”

“There’s fires and riots, they’re throwing fireworks at federal officers. DHS is there. Look online. It gets crazy, Mr. Nadler,” he added.

Last month, Nadler argued on the House floor that antifa was "imaginary."

Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said over the weekend that riots in Portland have been occurring for eight weeks now, with law enforcement officers getting seriously injured trying to defend federal property. On Sunday alone, antifa was seen throwing Molotov cocktails and fireworks at officers, and tried to blind them again with the use of high-powered lasers.