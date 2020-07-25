New Mexico Governor Shames Her Own Constituents

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham insists she's making her coronavirus stay-at-home decisions with her constituents' health first in mind. Yet she could have had them fooled on Friday, when she spent some minutes publicly ridiculing New Mexicans for failing to comply with her guidelines.

"New Mexicans are traveling, out of state," the governor said in a video statement, shaking her head and burrowing her eyebrows. "You're not adhering to and you're not supposed to be going out! Why are you going out of state?!"

"I can see you at the airports, I can see you on Facebook, our modelers and folks who look at that aggregate data, we know about it," she warned.

She claimed that these out-of-state travelers were being "unfair" to New Mexico's economy and putting people in the hospital. All, of course, while threateningly pointing at the camera.

Gov. Grisham shared some more unpopular decisions on her Twitter page, including her announcement that schools will remain closed until at least Labor Day.

Other governors criticized for their draconian measures during the coronavirus outbreak include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who banned gardening, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who's now added about half the country on his quarantine list. Anyone traveling from these states are now required to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in the Empire State.

I guess we'll wait and see if these bully tactics work.