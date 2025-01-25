Mass Deportation Raids Have Begun in Los Angeles

Alien hunting! Alien hunting!

We knew the mass deportations were going to begin right away, and it was likely that some of the targeted cities were going to leak to the press, though it was an open secret as to which urban enclave would be raided. In Los Angeles, it’s already begun with ICE agents and other federal law enforcement officers. The illegals get detained, and military planes export them the hell out of our country. ATF, DEA, and the US Marshal Service have been granted deportation powers.

The Trump administration is utilizing a decades-old and, until recently, never invoked power that authorizes “willing state and local enforcement officers to carry out "any of the powers, privileges, or duties" of an immigration officer. Most states will likely sign onto this measure. The deportation force, one the liberals laughably said couldn’t be assembled, is being mobilized with gusto. Also, the other narrative, that we couldn’t find these illegals, is false. We are nabbing them left and right, and we have four years of continuous immigration enforcement to see the rest. They need to come up for air at some point. For now, the illegals in Los Angeles are being rounded up (via NY Post):

The Trump administration’s mass-deportation offensive expanded into Los Angeles Saturday with pre-dawn roundups, part of a West Coast operation expected to run seven days a week, sources told The Post. Immigration agents avoided sections of the city suffering the most damage from the devastating wildfires burning through parts of Southern California, the sources noted. […] Details of the LA raids were scarce as of Saturday afternoon, but sources said migrants rounded up there were being held in ICE detention centers in California pending deportation. Officials are expecting the sites to fill up quickly, and the feds are scouting for more space to hold migrants, the sources said. ICE agents were also spotted in West New York, NJ, cuffing an unidentified Hispanic male and putting him in a van without asking questions, the Hudson Post reported […] ICE on Friday reported arresting 593 criminals in the U.S. illegally and lodging 449 “detainer” requests with local authorities, asking them to turn over migrants targeted for deportation.

[…] Federal immigration agents have been rounding up hundreds of other migrant criminals daily since Trump took office Monday. Other arrests include a slew of pedophiles, drug traffickers and gang members and a suspected terrorist in New York.

All I can say is adios.

For the federal agents involved, happy hunting.