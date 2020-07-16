Janice Dean Excoriates Cuomo for Selling 'COVID Mountain Death Posters'

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean is known for her sunny personality. She even wrote a book called, "Mostly Sunny." But lately she hasn't had much to smile about, and that's largely the fault of New York governor Andrew Cuomo. She blames his nursing home mandate, which forced nursing home facilities to accept COVID-19 positive patients as they were discharged from hospitals, for the deaths of both of her in-laws. There were thousands of nursing home fatalities in all during the coronavirus outbreak, and Cuomo has refused to accept responsibility for endangering one of the state's most vulnerable communities with his now rescinded over. He has, however, found time to talk about his love life with late night host Jimmy Fallon.

Cuomo also recently unveiled a poster called "New York Tough" that supposedly pays tribute to the over 30,000 New Yorkers who died from the virus, and how the state successfully "flattened the curve." Dean referred to it as the "Covid mountain death poster," which Cuomo is selling for $14.99 on his website. The New York Times wasn't a fan of the poster either.

So, by the time she went on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Dean was furious with the governor on several counts.

"My husband lost both of his parents. His mom died in an assisted living facility and his dad in a nursing home. They died of coronavirus alone. We never had a funeral. We never had a wake. We weren't able to see them before they died," Dean said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "And to see Governor Cuomo on television just this past week talking about his love life and this disgusting poster that is basically a depiction of 32,000 people that died? It's not funny. It's tone-deaf. And it makes my heart hurt because we're still mourning our loved ones. And we think that part of the reason is because Governor Cuomo allowed over 6,000 COVID-recovering patients into nursing homes for 46 days straight." (Fox News)

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), Dean's fellow warrior in the fight to find justice for New York families affected by the nursing home policy, commended his friend for her leadership and bravery in trying to get some actual answers.

Scalise also criticized the governor for joking about his love life, while thousands of New York families are still in mourning.