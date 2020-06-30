Rand Paul Makes Interesting Observation About the Monuments Pelosi Wants to Remove

Earlier this month House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined the chorus of people who, in the wake of the tragic police killing of George Floyd and the reinvigorated Black Lives Matter movement, want to remove any evidence that there ever was the evil of slavery in the U.S. Which means statues of Confederate soldiers, a few former presidents, and other famous figures have been vandalized (and in some cases decapitated) all over the country. Last week Pelosi revealed her campaign to remove the Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol.
"Monuments to men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals," she wrote in a letter to the Joint Committee on the Library Chair Roy Blunt and Vice-Chair Zoe Lofgren. "Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage. They must be removed."
But Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) wanted to share an observation with the speaker. Nearly all of the men she wants to remove from the Capitol were Democrats.
Hey Nancy glad to see you wanting to expunge the terrible history of White Supremacy, in the Democrat Party!— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 29, 2020
Nine of 11 statues of Confederate leaders Pelosi wants removed from Capitol were Democrats | Just The News https://t.co/9PCipd3hHi
The statues that Pelosi wants to be removed from her sight, as compiled by JusttheNews.com, are as follows:
- Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America and former Democratic U.S. senator from Mississippi
- James Zachariah George, former Democratic U.S. senator from Mississippi and member of the Confederacy as well as the Mississippi Secession Convention
- Wade Hampton, lieutenant general for the Confederacy and former Democratic governor of South Carolina
- John E. Kenna, member of the Confederate States Army, former Democratic congressman and U.S. senator from West Virginia
- Uriah Milton Rose, chairman of the Resolutions Committee of the Arkansas Democratic Party
- Edmund Kirby Smith, general for the Confederate States Army with no recorded political party affiliation
- Alexander Hamilton Stephens, vice president of the Confederate States who served as a Democratic congressman from Georgia and governor of Georgia
- Zebulon Baird Vance, member of the Confederate Army and former Democratic governor of North Carolina
- Joseph Wheeler, commander in the Confederate Army and former Democratic congressman from Alabama
- Robert E. Lee, commander of the Confederate States Army
- Edward Douglass White, member of Confederate Army, former Louisiana Democratic senator and associate justice of the Supreme Court
One woman recently confronted a protester and explained to her that it was the Democratic Party, not the GOP, that was the party of slavery.
Most importantly, it was a Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, who signed the slavery-ending Emancipation Proclamation.