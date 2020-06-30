Rand Paul Makes Interesting Observation About the Monuments Pelosi Wants to Remove

Earlier this month House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined the chorus of people who, in the wake of the tragic police killing of George Floyd and the reinvigorated Black Lives Matter movement, want to remove any evidence that there ever was the evil of slavery in the U.S. Which means statues of Confederate soldiers, a few former presidents, and other famous figures have been vandalized (and in some cases decapitated) all over the country. Last week Pelosi revealed her campaign to remove the Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol.

"Monuments to men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals," she wrote in a letter to the Joint Committee on the Library Chair Roy Blunt and Vice-Chair Zoe Lofgren. "Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage. They must be removed."

But Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) wanted to share an observation with the speaker. Nearly all of the men she wants to remove from the Capitol were Democrats.

Hey Nancy glad to see you wanting to expunge the terrible history of White Supremacy, in the Democrat Party!



Nine of 11 statues of Confederate leaders Pelosi wants removed from Capitol were Democrats | Just The News https://t.co/9PCipd3hHi — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 29, 2020

The statues that Pelosi wants to be removed from her sight, as compiled by JusttheNews.com, are as follows:

One woman recently confronted a protester and explained to her that it was the Democratic Party, not the GOP, that was the party of slavery.

Most importantly, it was a Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, who signed the slavery-ending Emancipation Proclamation.