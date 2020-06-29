Trump Campaign Accuses John Roberts of Playing Politics After Abortion Ruling

As we reported earlier, Chief Justice John Roberts has sided with the liberals on Supreme Court (again) and voted to strike down a Louisiana abortion law that would require abortionists to obtain admitting privileges from nearby hospitals. And conservatives are not happy about it. In fact, it's the last straw for those hoping that Roberts would prove to be a sound, conservative choice from President George W. Bush.

Pro-life groups fear that Roberts's swing vote may be a setback for the movement. Mark Levin called the chief justice a "disgrace," while lawmakers like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had more subtle, but just as biting criticisms.

Dissents that he abandons if they might have the votes to become majorities. https://t.co/XClaiI9u3j — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 29, 2020

The Trump campaign echoed the conservatives' concerns, and added that the liberal justices and Roberts were just playing politics.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling to strike down commonsense health regulations on the abortion industry and deny women the protection they need in times of crisis is disappointing to say the least," Ali Pardo, Trump 2020 Deputy Communications Director said. "States should have the ability to regulate medical procedures, including abortions, to protect the health and safety of their citizens. Instead, five unelected Supreme Court Justices decided to insert their political agenda in place of democratically determined policies. This case underscores the importance of re-electing President Trump, who has a record of appointing conservative judges, rather than Joe Biden, who will appoint radical, activist judges who will legislate from the courts.”

Just last week, when SCOTUS ruled that the Trump administration's argument for reversing the DACA program was insufficient, the president mused that the high court must not be a fan.