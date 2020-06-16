Nadler Accuses AG Barr of 'Abdicating' His Responsibility to Congress

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has issued subpoenas for two Department of Justice whistleblowers, John W. Elias and Aaron S.J. Zelinsky, for June 24. He is interested to hear what the men have to say about what the chairman calls, "the unprecedented politicization of the Department under President Trump and Attorney General William Barr." He expects them to testify at length about the "lasting damage the President and the Attorney General have inflicted on the Department of Justice."

Nadler also accused Barr of "abdicating" his responsibility to Congress, appearing several times on TV but failing to show up to Judiciary hearings.

NEW: Nadler has issued a subpoena to former Mueller prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky, who is testifying before the committee next week on June 24 pic.twitter.com/EZ8jX7cYi2 — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) June 16, 2020

Nadler has had a vendetta against the Trump administration for some time. He was even picked to be one of the House impeachment managers during the impeachment trial this past January. Of course, his arguments went nowhere. In fact he may have singlehandedly torpedoed his team's case. During one particularly egregious rant on the Senate floor, Nadler said his colleagues would be complicit in a White House "cover-up" if they didn't vote to allow additional witnesses in the trial. That ticked off even swing vote Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AL), who is usually mild-tempered.

“I took it as very offensive," Murkowski said at the time. "As one who is listening attentively and working hard to get to a fair process, I was offended.”