Rep. Scalise Calls on Biden to Address 'Defund the Police' Movement

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 08, 2020 11:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In the wake of protests and riots in response to the death of George Floyd, a movement to “defund” law enforcement is gaining steam. While not endorsed by Democratic leaders thus far, the push to defund law enforcement, without a tangible replacement for combating crime, is emerging as a mainstream talking point. 

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has yet to address the movement directly. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) demanded that Biden pick a side of the issue on Monday morning:

“You’re even seeing on the left the debate, where the mayor of New York City and the governor of New York are not [avoiding the issue]," Rep. Scalise said on Fox and Friends. "Joe Biden is trying to play both ends of this and then hide out in his bunker and not directly address it, while yet trying to quietly embrace the defund movement."

As the movement is embraced by a growing number of lawmakers, with some even predicting a “police-free future,” Biden has not taken a specific stance:

The Louisiana Republican and GOP whip added that the Democratic nominee would do well to denounce the fringe movement on the Left to defund law enforcement:

“It’s not the direction to go,” Rep. Scalise said.

As he seeks the highest office in the land, while members of the Democratic Party are actively campaigning to defund law enforcement, Biden should be forced to take a stance on this issue.

