The GOP Is Restoring the American Dream of Homeownership

WASHINGTON, DC — “Republicans have better policy. We’re gonna use a framework to put those policies together…to focus on our families, to make it more affordable, to make life a little bit easier.” That was the theme of today’s press conference with the Republican Study Committee, led by Chairman August Pfluger.

This GOP is working to Make America Affordable Again—and they are not wasting any time. A cadre of Republican leaders took to the podium to outline the new RSC Reconciliation 2.0 Framework, which will deliver a conservative blueprint for the next reconciliation bill focused on three key priorities:

Building on the success of the Big Beautiful Bill, with an agenda that restores the American Dream, cuts costs, and puts American workers first. Cutting excessive government spending and delivering over $1.6 trillion in savings and reductions.

Enacting common-sense proposals, finalizing the 70% that have already been introduced as bills or passed by Republicans.

It is clear that Democrats do not plan to reach across the aisle to deliver for the American people. That was evident during the Democrat-led shutdown that wreaked havoc on the economy for 43 days. As a result, Republicans are stepping up to quickly undo Biden’s damage and codify President Trump’s agenda through Republican-only votes via a second reconciliation bill.

The Reconciliation 2.0 Framework focuses on improving three aspects of American life: Family, Life, and the Mandate.

"All boats will rise on prosperity" — @RepArrington



Because of this GOP…



- Real wages are UP - first time in 5 years

- Core Inflation DOWN

- Business Investments UP

- Growth UP (4.3)

- Largest Tax Refund (~100 Billion)

— Chloe (@ChloeTrapa) January 13, 2026

GOP: "We are making the American Dream affordable again."@RepublicanStudy is introducing a RECONCILIATION 2.0 FRAMEWORK that delivers a conservative blueprint for the next RB.



This plan will:

1. Restore the American Dream, Cut Costs & Put American workers first.

— Chloe (@ChloeTrapa) January 13, 2026

Family

By incentivizing the sale of affordable homes, selling underutilized government buildings, and enabling the free market to reduce mortgage and down payment costs, Republicans aim to restore the American Dream of homeownership.

Rep. Kat Cammack understands the importance of this dream. In her post-collegiate life, due to Obama-era policies, she and her family experienced homelessness. Today, she serves in the House of Representatives—living proof of the American Dream Republicans want for every citizen.

That is why Rep. Cammack is introducing the NEST Act—the Next Generation Equity Savings Tool — through Reconciliation 2.0. Millennials and Gen Z are struggling to afford their first homes, and the NEST Act would allow first-time homebuyers to save for a down payment tax-free.

Through “Equal opportunity, NOT equal outcome,” this dream can once again become a reality under this GOP.

The RSC’s Reconciliation 2.0 Framework also works to rebuild the American family by eliminating marriage penalties, supporting stay-at-home parents, and eviscerating radical gender ideology.

These reforms build on efforts to address civilizational issues that have not only burdened American families but also siphoned their tax dollars into anti-American policies.

Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL) highlighted key provisions in the framework that will deliver meaningful change, including the creation of marriage tax credits; fixes to maximum 401(k) contribution rules that penalize families with only one working parent; permanently banning federal funding for abortion providers; eliminating Medicaid and ACA tax credit funding for gender procedures and elective abortions; and establishing an excise tax on institutions that allow biological men to compete in women’s sports.

Life

Republicans in Congress will work to deliver healthcare freedom and lower drug prices by introducing and passing legislation that redirects subsidies away from big insurance companies and directly into the hands of Americans. These reforms will eliminate regulatory barriers that drive up drug prices while promoting choice and competition.

Additionally, the GOP is working to lower gas prices and reduce energy bills. By accelerating permitting approvals, reducing the power of federal bureaucrats, and providing regulatory certainty to America’s energy producers, families “don’t have to choose between caring for a newborn and a paycheck,” as Rep. Bice (OK) eloquently stated.

The Mandate

The American people were promised government reform, a smaller federal footprint, and sweeping change—and the RSC is delivering on that promise.

This framework eliminates $1.6 trillion in woke, wasteful, and weaponized government expenditures that are driving up costs for working families by slashing unnecessary spending.

Furthermore, the GOP is codifying the President’s executive orders. His deregulatory agenda will be made permanent, becoming the law of the land for generations to come.

We cannot forget the crippling Biden-era policies that damaged the economy and fractured the American Dream.

By using reconciliation as a tool, Republicans will work together to fix this issue. Building on the Big Beautiful Bill’s wins—real wages up for the first time in five years, core inflation down, business investment up, growth at 4.3%, the largest tax refund (nearly $100 billion), and mortgage and rent prices dropping—this American boat will “Continue to rise on prosperity,” according to Rep. Arrington (TX).

The “Molotov Cocktail that put us in an economic tailspin” is being remedied so the American Dream can once again feel within reach.

“AMEN AMEN!” says Rep. Arrington.

Let’s Make America Affordable Again.