Pro-Trump Nonprofit Slams Hospitals Over 340B Drug Price Scandal

Building America’s Future (BAF), a nonprofit backing President Trump's America First policies, is launching a mid-six-figure ad campaign that's pulling no punches against the bloated, corrupt mess that is the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program.

The push comes just days before a pivotal Senate HELP Committee hearing on Thursday, and it specifically shouts out Republican senators for stepping up to reform the broken system.

The 30-second spot, which BAF shared exclusively with Townhall, highlights how hospitals are exploiting the program – meant to help low-income patients – to jack up drug prices and pocket massive profits. One jaw-dropping example from a recent Vermont State House report: Rutland Regional Medical Center marked up a Crohn’s disease treatment from $8,000 to a staggering $96,000, a 1,200 percent hike.

"Certain hospitals and clinics exploit a charity program called 340B," the ad narrates. "They mark up medicine and we pay more for insurance and taxes...No one knows where the money goes." Except we do…it’s funneled into left-wing pet projects that have no business being bankrolled by your dollars.

The ad salutes GOP leaders on the HELP Committee for "standing up for us" and "putting patients over profits." The thanked senators include Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Tim Scott (R-SC), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Jim Banks (R-IN), Jon Husted (R-OH), and Ashley Moody (R-FL).

The campaign includes digital ads running in D.C. and key states, plus experiential outdoor ads and an X takeover bracketing the hearing.

This isn't BAF's first rodeo on 340B. The group has been hammering the program for months, pointing out how it's morphed from a safety net for the poor into a cash cow for big hospitals.

Critics, including HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr., have called it out. Kennedy testified recently that the program is "not a straightforward program" and patients "seldom get the benefits of the drug reduction." Even more alarming for conservatives: reports link 340B funds to gender transition surgeries for kids and healthcare for illegal aliens.

Riley Gaines, the former swimmer turned advocate and based mother, blasted on X how a Kentucky CVS is funneling 340B dollars to a Massachusetts provider pushing gender transitions on minors.

The 340b program is being used by a Kentucky CVS to give $$$ to a Massachusetts health care provider that is doing gender transitions on kids.



Why is this allowed??



Kentucky GOP needs to stop the expansion of this program and vote NO on SB14. https://t.co/HPjF7vRlB8 pic.twitter.com/004s1iJO4m — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 6, 2025

Donald Trump Jr. rightfully chimed in with a fiery "WTF!???," shocked that this is happening in red states like Kentucky.

WTF!??? It's bad enough that leftwing states are doing this crap to our kids, but Kentucky??? https://t.co/COgUuNehEs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2025

A Breitbart report earlier this year exposed similar abuses at Sanford Health in North Dakota, where 340B cash was allegedly used to "transition minors."

President Trump has been all over this, pushing reforms to stop hospitals from gaming the system and driving up costs for everyone. His executive orders targeted 340B markups, and the recent "One Big Beautiful Bill" includes $50 billion for rural hospitals – roving this so-called "lifeline" is just a crutch for the elite.

Outlets like The Midwesterner have covered how Trump's fighting "egregious" markups in places like Michigan's Henry Ford Health, while Rocky Mountain Voice detailed Colorado's reckoning with uncompensated care tied to the program.

BAF's past efforts include box trucks outside statehouses in Kentucky, North Dakota, and Nebraska warning that "340B is subsidizing gender transitions for kids," and ads like "Sabotage" urging lawmakers to align with Trump against expansions that benefit illegal aliens. Polling from the group shows Republicans are fed up with any legislator cozying up to this mess.

As the Senate gears up for Thursday's hearing, this campaign underscores the growing conservative pushback against a program that's strayed far from its roots. With fraud reports piling up, including hospitals sheltering billions offshore, per a Job Creators Network study – it's high time for accountability.

End the fraud, protect our kids, secure our borders, and put America First.

Watch the full ad here: