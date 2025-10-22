Karine Jean-Pierre Decided to Pick a Fight With Karoline Leavitt. Terrible Mistake, Lady.
This Democratic Lawmaker Just Admitted How They Feel About Those Affected by the...
VIP
At Last, Justice for the Faithful: Vatican Grants New Lifeline to the Latin...
VIP
The Leftist Media Are Having a REAL Struggle This Week With the Strong...
After Years of Calling Everyone Else Hitler, Democrats Suddenly Excuse Their Candidate’s N...
Turn Around the Mayflower -- We Forgot the Cannibals
VIP
Brady President Now Has Issue With Guns for Law Enforcement
Platner's Tattoo Exposes Dems Badly
Trump Wants $230 Million in Restitution for FBI Raid and Russia Investigation
VIP
Dublin Descends Into Chaos After Migrant Sexually Assaults 10-Year-Old Girl
He Lost a Bar Fight to Seven Ladyboys...Then Decided to Assassinate a Healthcare...
The Normie Revolution
'Schumer Shutdown' Continues As Dems Refuse to Reopen Government for 12th Time
Virginia Man Arrested for Hoarding 1,000+ Classified Documents in Basement
Tipsheet

Pro-Trump Nonprofit Slams Hospitals Over 340B Drug Price Scandal

Chloe Trapanotto
Chloe Trapanotto | October 22, 2025 7:00 PM
Building America’s Future

Building America’s Future (BAF), a nonprofit backing President Trump's America First policies, is launching a mid-six-figure ad campaign that's pulling no punches against the bloated, corrupt mess that is the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program.

Advertisement

The push comes just days before a pivotal Senate HELP Committee hearing on Thursday, and it specifically shouts out Republican senators for stepping up to reform the broken system.

The 30-second spot, which BAF shared exclusively with Townhall, highlights how hospitals are exploiting the program – meant to help low-income patients – to jack up drug prices and pocket massive profits. One jaw-dropping example from a recent Vermont State House report: Rutland Regional Medical Center marked up a Crohn’s disease treatment from $8,000 to a staggering $96,000, a 1,200 percent hike. 

"Certain hospitals and clinics exploit a charity program called 340B," the ad narrates. "They mark up medicine and we pay more for insurance and taxes...No one knows where the money goes." Except we do…it’s funneled into left-wing pet projects that have no business being bankrolled by your dollars.

The ad salutes GOP leaders on the HELP Committee for "standing up for us" and "putting patients over profits." The thanked senators include Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Tim Scott (R-SC), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Jim Banks (R-IN), Jon Husted (R-OH), and Ashley Moody (R-FL). 

The campaign includes digital ads running in D.C. and key states, plus experiential outdoor ads and an X takeover bracketing the hearing.

This isn't BAF's first rodeo on 340B. The group has been hammering the program for months, pointing out how it's morphed from a safety net for the poor into a cash cow for big hospitals.

Recommended

Harry Sisson Short-Circuits When Presented With Evidence of Democrats Calling Trump Hitler Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Critics, including HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr., have called it out. Kennedy testified recently that the program is "not a straightforward program" and patients "seldom get the benefits of the drug reduction." Even more alarming for conservatives: reports link 340B funds to gender transition surgeries for kids and healthcare for illegal aliens.

Riley Gaines, the former swimmer turned advocate and based mother, blasted on X how a Kentucky CVS is funneling 340B dollars to a Massachusetts provider pushing gender transitions on minors. 

Donald Trump Jr. rightfully chimed in with a fiery "WTF!???,"  shocked that this is happening in red states like Kentucky. 

A Breitbart report earlier this year exposed similar abuses at Sanford Health in North Dakota, where 340B cash was allegedly used to "transition minors."

President Trump has been all over this, pushing reforms to stop hospitals from gaming the system and driving up costs for everyone. His executive orders targeted 340B markups, and the recent "One Big Beautiful Bill" includes $50 billion for rural hospitals – roving this so-called "lifeline" is just a crutch for the elite.

Advertisement

Outlets like The Midwesterner have covered how Trump's fighting "egregious" markups in places like Michigan's Henry Ford Health, while Rocky Mountain Voice detailed Colorado's reckoning with uncompensated care tied to the program.

BAF's past efforts include box trucks outside statehouses in Kentucky, North Dakota, and Nebraska warning that "340B is subsidizing gender transitions for kids," and ads like "Sabotage" urging lawmakers to align with Trump against expansions that benefit illegal aliens. Polling from the group shows Republicans are fed up with any legislator cozying up to this mess.

As the Senate gears up for Thursday's hearing, this campaign underscores the growing conservative pushback against a program that's strayed far from its roots. With fraud reports piling up, including hospitals sheltering billions offshore, per a Job Creators Network study – it's high time for accountability.

End the fraud, protect our kids, secure our borders, and put America First.

Watch the full ad here:

 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harry Sisson Short-Circuits When Presented With Evidence of Democrats Calling Trump Hitler Dmitri Bolt
Turn Around the Mayflower -- We Forgot the Cannibals Ann Coulter
This Democratic Lawmaker Just Admitted How They Feel About Those Affected by the Government Shutdown Jeff Charles
Virginia Man Arrested for Hoarding 1,000+ Classified Documents in Basement Scott McClallen
Scott Jennings Nails It Once Again With His Explanation for Why Democrats Won't End the Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis
After Years of Calling Everyone Else Hitler, Democrats Suddenly Excuse Their Candidate’s Nazi Tattoo Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Harry Sisson Short-Circuits When Presented With Evidence of Democrats Calling Trump Hitler Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement