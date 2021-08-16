RSLC Launches Six-Figure Ad Campaign in Competitive Virginia Districts

This week, the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) will launch a six-figure television advertising campaign targeting incumbent Democrats in the Virginia House of Delegates.

The campaign will be the first statewide advertising effort for Virginia Republicans ahead of November’s statewide elections. It is part of a broader $1 million effort between the RSLC, the Virginia House Campaign Caucus, and GOP campaigns in 12 key House districts.

The campaign will emphasize how Virginia’s cost of living, politicization of public education, and violent crime rates have run rampant in Democrat-controlled Richmond. Alex Askew (House District 85), Chris Hurst (HD 12), and Roslyn Tyler (HD 75) are among the Democrats targeted by the campaign for their stances on these respective issues.

The ad campaign follows the RSLC’s effort last month to link Richmond Democrats to the reckless agenda of their Washington, D.C. counterparts. In a statement, RSLC President Dee Duncan linked the D.C. liberals to Richmond’s “radical liberals” who are “pouring gasoline on the fire.”

“Because of Democrat-controlled Washington, everything costs more, irreparable harm is being caused to the futures of our children, and families are being put at risk,” Duncan said. “And radical liberals in the Virginia House of Delegates are pouring gasoline on the fire.”

Todd Gilbert, Virginia’s GOP House Leader, echoed Duncan’s statement, accusing House of Delegates Democrats of “ramming through partisan policies” and blocking input from their constituents. He added that Virginia Republicans offer “a vision for a better way forward.”

“Virginia Republicans have a vision for a better way forward,” Gilbert said. “We are working tirelessly to support small businesses, expand educational opportunities, and keep our communities safe, and we won’t stop fighting until we end Democrat control in Richmond.”

Democrats currently control both the Virginia House of Delegates (55-45) and the Virginia Senate (21-19). The party’s incumbent governor, Ralph Northam, is term-limited, setting the stage for November’s gubernatorial election between Northam’s predecessor, Terry McAuliffe, and the GOP nominee, businessman Glenn Youngkin.

Most polls show McAuliffe with a slight lead over Youngkin, though a poll conducted last week found Youngkin trailing by just 2 percentage points, which was within the poll’s margin of error.