Bipartisan Central America Migration Bill Introduced to Protect Women and Children

A bipartisan group of senators has sponsored the Central American Women and Children Protection Act, a bill to address the safety of vulnerable people in the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

The group, which is spearheaded by Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), also includes Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Rob Portman (R-OH), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and Susan Todd Young (R-Ind.). In a series of tweets, Coons cited the need to improve criminal justice systems, support survivors of violence, and support stability in the region.

I introduced legislation with @SenRubioPress and @SenatorMenendez to strengthen criminal justice systems and increase access to support services for survivors of violence.



It’s a commonsense, bipartisan proposal that would make a real impact in Central American communities. — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) June 14, 2021

Central America has one of the highest rates of gender-based violence in the world.



To promote regional stability and stem migration, we must do more to protect women and children. — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) June 14, 2021

According to Sen. Shaheen’s website, the bill seeks to “decrease and deter violence against women and children in the Northern Triangle” and “enhance the enhance the performance and capacity of justice system officials,” in order to set up violence response efforts centered around the victims.

In a statement about the bill on her website, Shaheen said:

“Women and children in Central America are among the most vulnerable populations in the Northern Triangle, facing alarming rates of crime, violence and impunity. The Central American Women and Children Protection Act provides important resources to strengthen criminal justice systems in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The bill helps combat and prevent violence against women and children, ensure survivors have the resources they need and bolster social and economic development in these nations. Advancing the rights of women around the world is key to achieving global stability and prosperity, and will continue to be one of my top priorities as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.”

The introduction of the Central American Women and Children Protection Act comes after illegal United States-Mexico border crossings reached a new high of 180,000 last month. It seems to be consistent with the attitudes of Vice President Kamala Harris, who travelled to Guatemala and Mexico last week to address the “root causes” of this mass migration influx. Harris advised migrants against relying on human smugglers to take them to the U.S., saying simply, “Do not come.”

Another Central American Women and Children Protection Act was introduced by Sen. Rubio in 2019. Though it eventually gathered 24 sponsors, 16 Democrats and 8 Republicans, it stalled in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.